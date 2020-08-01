Samsung’s chatbots can show emotions

More
Known as Neon, the technology focuses on realistic-looking “humans” that also act like real people.
0:32 | 01/08/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Samsung’s chatbots can show emotions
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:32","description":"Known as Neon, the technology focuses on realistic-looking “humans” that also act like real people.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"68155086","title":"Samsung’s chatbots can show emotions","url":"/US/video/samsungs-chatbots-show-emotions-68155086"}