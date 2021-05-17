Transcript for San Diego restaurant offering bonuses for new hires

Martina real bullets and Prudhoe and he has spent more than a decade learning how to run a restaurant at the iconic hodac's in ocean beach. In February they teamed up and struck out on their own. We want it's. Started business together and we were thinking in that fried chicken because there's not fried chicken in the area. The two opened chicken heads take out only stop also on obese Newport avenue. We are geared keep. People woman's hordes of these kind of either could only Goudie now. Martina and Bruno have been working twelve to fifteen Howard needs right eatery had kept three other workers. But that's not enough staff for them to stay open past ten or eleven a missed opportunity and he's been up and. There's potential it's again a little more love in in the ninth refresh this week is opens and despite unemployment above 7%. Martinez says hiring has been a real struggle. I. Will match. Restaurant owners across the county have reported difficulty hiring. Federal stimulus is boosting unemployment checks by 300 dollars a week. While cove at risk remains elevated for service workers. Marking says the jobs pay fourteen dollars an hour minimum wage plus tips. But he's also upping the offer them where Taurus is you just in time we will definitely Yediot 200 dollar bonus and sends him he says that bonus would come if the workers days at least two months. John Ward NBC ten news.

