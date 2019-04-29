Transcript for San Diego synagogue shooting survivors speak out

Nineteen year old John Ernest armed with an assault rifle is accused of opening fire at a synagogue near San Diego on Saturday. One person killed three others injured including rabbi Israel we'll see ours since ridges away from death. Literally I am on full opened the building is emotional it is. Shut me here this man shot in the lake and try to protect as many children as. Current OI opened this one did and they did them all indicates that god none of them. His eight year old niece millions of Hahn was wounded by shrapnel and told ABC's not gotten any she can't get picked gunman out of her hat. Slope that snapped I think offer. Ask. Witnesses say the suspect fired as many as fifty sooner rounds before his gun jammed. And military veteran rushed and brave enough to try to stop the attack I didn't plan it I didn't think about it. Is just what I did police catching up to the alleged getaway car minutes later and today a funeral at the synagogue for sixty year old Lori Gilbert K. Who was killed in the shooting. The FBI says it got tips about threatening social media post about five minutes before it deadly attack on the synagogue. But the tip did not include specific information about the post's author or threat location. The bureau says it immediately tried to identify the writer that the shooting happened before the suspect could be fully ninety. Ernest Stanley releasing a statement today saying they are shocked and deeply saddened by the terrible attack. They are cooperating with investigators. Light in hallway I'm running at Buddha for ABC news.

