Transcript for San Jose Mayor speaks out on gun violence weeks after deadly mass shooting

President Biden is trying to crack down on illegal gun sales sending strike force teams to five cities where violence is surging the president's also hosting a meeting today with local leaders. About that strategy. To crack down on gun violence and mayor Samuel Carter of San Jose California. Will be at that meeting today he joins me live now former mayor thanks so much taken time to be here today. If you if you guy Santelli what you all to hear from president Biden today in what's your message to hand. Well we've been hearing from president Biden as he really wants to partner with Shays is beautiful community. Tackle gun violence. We appreciate his efforts pushing bearish. Executive orders obviously congress is a much tougher challenge in terms of really getting the congress legislation to see for example an assault her and so we really want to offer our support in moving forward and I think get the president generational I think innovative policies are coming to cities like San Jose gee how we can over. The San Jose was the say they have a deadly mass shooting at a mass transit hub less than two months ago. And in the aftermath of that shooting you had strong words advocating for more gun control what isn't the measures a specific measures that. You are taking on on the local level to try to reduce violent crime in your district in San Jose. Partners around really cutting down on cutting off slow illegal guns criminal organizations are now we pass the straw purchasing. And essentially oh means for us videotape and audiotape every gun transaction to restore and ensure. And gazing from organizations are using third party proxies purchase guns or we know that's a big source illegal guns would also banned any. Private sale of guns ST you licensed gun dealers I think the most controversial measure taken several others. It is one that would require liability insurance. And those fees on gun owners. You compensate a public. Yeah victims of gun violence. We know that it costs. Apollo taxpayers here in California now 14 billion dollars a year or ongoing violence. And certainly Second Amendment protects their right to own a gun possesses but it doesn't mandate that was subsidized Aaron. Not how do you expect and some of the federal measures being put forward to impact cities. Like yours in fighting violent crime. Certainly this president has great great flexibility missions federal dollars to greater recovery. Plan dollars. For the years. From public safety shall using some of those dollars for example. We what do you. Higher. Many teens and young adults in king impacted neighborhoods and they're involved in helping support city's resilience in various ways for example vaccination centers. Yeah. Jeanne college students were helping students overcome. That learning loss host of other ways in which we can get young people employed because we know young adults suffer an unemployment. Walking patrols in high crime neighborhoods and some of that money and we're looking at how we can expand mental health was. Federal dollars as well and so I think a lot of cities like San Jose are looking for that partnership and president Biden screen or use this federal arson as way. They talked about partnership and a nearby in Oakland violent crime has exploded the police chief there calls it an epidemic so looking local leaders do. To help their neighboring communities and fight this together. Well certainly we're all talking to each other and or should have a great relationship mail. We know that the flow of guns moves across state lines green comes out front stays with very weak on law. Into states like California. And that's where they each yet happened and federal organizations he very helpful. I at San Jose mayor Sam look Carter we appreciate your time today thank you. If you yeah.

