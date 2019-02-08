Saoirse Hill, granddaughter of Robert F. Kennedy, dies at age 22 Saoirse Kennedy Hill, the granddaughter of the late Robert F. Kennedy, was found unresponsive Thursday afternoon at the Kennedy compound.

Granddaughter of RFK dies at 22 Saoirse Kennedy Hill, the daughter of Courtney Kennedy Hill, the fifth of 11 children of Robert and Ethel Kennedy, had been rushed to the hospital from the Kennedy compound.