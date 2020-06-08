Sarah Palin: ‘Women face so much more scrutiny’

More
The 2008 GOP vice presidential nominee weighs in on Joe Biden’s VP search and how female candidates are viewed in presidential politics.
9:14 | 08/06/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Sarah Palin: ‘Women face so much more scrutiny’

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"9:14","description":"The 2008 GOP vice presidential nominee weighs in on Joe Biden’s VP search and how female candidates are viewed in presidential politics.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"72201555","title":"Sarah Palin: ‘Women face so much more scrutiny’","url":"/US/video/sarah-palin-women-face-scrutiny-72201555"}