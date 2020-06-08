-
Now Playing: Biden race comments 'obviously (influence) the vice presidential selection': Emanuel
-
Now Playing: Black maternal mortality in US and its slave origins
-
Now Playing: Vaccine Watch: Inside Johnson & Johnson
-
Now Playing: Who’s on Joe Biden’s VP list?
-
Now Playing: By the Numbers: Remote work means longer hours
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: Aug. 5, 2020
-
Now Playing: 'Masks save lives': Former mask skeptic shares story after getting COVID-19
-
Now Playing: UConn cancels 2020 season as NCAA issues scholarship protections
-
Now Playing: Protests amid looming eviction moratorium expiration
-
Now Playing: New video of North Carolina prisoner before his death
-
Now Playing: Trump says coronavirus 'is going away'
-
Now Playing: Trump campaign sues Nevada over ballots
-
Now Playing: Millions clean up, without power after deadly tropical storm
-
Now Playing: Trump pushes for return to classrooms as coronavirus deaths rise
-
Now Playing: This 6-year-old nailed Beyonce’s ‘Black is King’ choreography
-
Now Playing: Trump continues to criticize mail-in voting
-
Now Playing: Turning the page on racism and inequality
-
Now Playing: Tropical Storm Isaias causes flooding along East Coast
-
Now Playing: Bear released into the wild