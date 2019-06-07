Scariest moments of 7.1 magnitude SoCal earthquake

More
The earthquake hit Southern California late Friday, one day after a 6.4 magnitude quake rocked the region.
2:12 | 07/06/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Scariest moments of 7.1 magnitude SoCal earthquake
You know throughout. Only gone. Canadian use. Oh my god. You can. And this is Matt Ryan. And.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:12","description":"The earthquake hit Southern California late Friday, one day after a 6.4 magnitude quake rocked the region.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"64166381","title":"Scariest moments of 7.1 magnitude SoCal earthquake","url":"/US/video/scariest-moments-71-magnitude-socal-earthquake-64166381"}