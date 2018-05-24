School van carrying children crashes through North Miami restaurant

More
"It was like an explosion," the restaurant owner told ABC News affiliate WPLG.
1:05 | 05/24/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for School van carrying children crashes through North Miami restaurant

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55412008,"title":"School van carrying children crashes through North Miami restaurant","duration":"1:05","description":"\"It was like an explosion,\" the restaurant owner told ABC News affiliate WPLG.","url":"/US/video/school-van-carrying-children-crashes-north-miami-restaurant-55412008","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.