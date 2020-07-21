Schools in hotspots

More
Dr. LaTonya Goffney, superintendent of a Houston school district on choosing remote learning: “The safest place for everyone is home.”
3:55 | 07/21/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Schools in hotspots

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:55","description":"Dr. LaTonya Goffney, superintendent of a Houston school district on choosing remote learning: “The safest place for everyone is home.”","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"71888013","title":"Schools in hotspots","url":"/US/video/schools-hotspots-71888013"}