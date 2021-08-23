Schools looking at ways to address mental health

More
ABC's Karen Travers takes a closer look at what schools are doing to help protect students' mental health as they head back to the classroom.
2:01 | 08/23/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Schools looking at ways to address mental health

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:01","description":"ABC's Karen Travers takes a closer look at what schools are doing to help protect students' mental health as they head back to the classroom.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"79608728","title":"Schools looking at ways to address mental health","url":"/US/video/schools-ways-address-mental-health-79608728"}