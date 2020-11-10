Transcript for Schumer wants Amy Coney Barrett to recuse herself from ACA cases

We know that justice Barrett's previous record in public statements. Indicate. She would vote to strike down the AC eight. And protections for millions of Americans. And overturn roe. Protections for women. Nothing in her opening statement a lay allay eased those concerns. Nothing in her opening statement delays the concerns America has. That she will overturn. A C eight. And hurt people's health care and she will act to undo roe the way we all know that the hearing for judge Amy crony Barrett. To the highest court in the land the Supreme Court begins tomorrow. But this is a moment unlike any other because this nominee. Comes before us with serious conflicts of interest. And we're here today to say that given. Judge Barrett's conflicts of interest. She should recuse herself. From any decision involving the Affordable Care Act and it protections. And any decision related to the election that we will have on November 3.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.