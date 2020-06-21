Transcript for Schumer holds press briefing on US attorney departure

So the actions taken on that fact that the actions were taken on a late Friday. Was the first clue to something nefarious was happening. The second clue was that attorney general Barr. The leader of our nations Department of Justice lying. About what he and the president. We're doing. Mr. Barr claimed that mr. Berman was quote stepping down. A short while later. Mr. Berman revealed that in fact he was not stepping down. So this base in the space of just a few minutes. Our nation's top law enforcement. Official was proven to be dis honest. With the American people. So yesterday. In light of this unsettling and unprecedented. Upheaval. The southern district of New York's US attorney's office here in Manhattan. I demanded an investigation. Because late Friday the late Friday night dismissal wreaked. A potential corruption of the legal process. INS. What is angering president from the previous action by his US attorney or one that is ongoing. Is what's bothering residents from the US attorney's office. Engagement with mr. poling. Mr. Giuliani. The president himself or something else. Yes the real and answered question here is why did the president and mr. Barr do. No reason. Was given why mr. Berman was fired. Mr. Sherman's been well regarded public servant who was doing his job well. Why was he fired because of criminal investigations he was conducting and to mr. trump or his associates. The president has certainly been known to fire. Others in order to interfere in their investigations. Including your FDI director called me. And numerous inspector general's. To this moment we don't have the answers. But what we do know is that there are more questions than answers. Specifically. And the wait to find so I am here to say we need answers to those looming questions. And the way to do it is a top to bottom investigation. Specifically. A three pronged investigation. Involves three entities. I'm pulling for a three pronged investigation that involved three entities. First the Judiciary Committee. Sickened at the office of professional responsibility at DOJ and third the inspector general's office at DOJ. Let me elaborate. First the Judiciary Committee the Judiciary Committee has jurisdiction over the Department of Justice it's empowered to determine using its subpoena power. If necessary. What happens here. Chairman Graham should commence an investigation immediately is investigating everything else under the sun. Like vice president bar and president from. Present Trump's actions in 2016. Why can he investigate this. Seconds the office of professional responsibility. Is at DOJ. Is is responsible for ensuring that there's no professional misconduct by lawyers at the department. They should open an investigation as well and discipline department officials involved regardless of how high up their positions on. And third the inspector general. As you know the inspector general operates independently. In the department and he's empowered to investigate fraud waste and abuse. In the operations of the agency. You should work closely with the office of personnel. To get behind what had happened. These and cities have to look where how we got here who was involved in just what was so urgent that it resulted in this smear. On the southern district of New York one of the outstanding investigative authorities in America. And two of these same offices were in jointly investigate it from the firings of US attorneys in 2006. During the Bush Administration. In addition. I am calling on mr. Berman to come testify. Before the Senate Judiciary Committee. Ranking member Feinstein has called for an investigation. Lindsey Graham is investigating Joseph Biden he's investigating President Obama. This is the investigation that he should be doing this is what demands. Answers to questions and finally. Should immediately withdraw from consideration to be US attorney. He should not be an accomplice to corrupt schemes in in and intrigued by the president and mr. Barr. Look. Nixon had this Saturday night massacre. And now president from an AG Barnett the botched Friday night. Massacre as well. What did they know it's when did they know it and why did they do it. Any investigation. Must examine the roles of president trump attorney general bark and anyone else who was involved. The bottom line is we in answer to two simple questions what did the president know and when did he know. Questions on this subject. And hopefully. Number. I'm asking the Justice Department office of respect that professional responsibility. To investigate wrongdoing within the Justice Department I am asking the inspector general in the Justice Department as well. I'm also calling on mr. Clayton to withdraw. From any consideration. As US attorney. For the southern district and I will block his nomination. Using my blue slip power should he come before this and it. And I'm asking is determined to voluntarily come in testified to the congress so we know exactly what has happened. The crucial question here why did the president know. When did he know it and why did he do it if he did it. Thank you everybody.

