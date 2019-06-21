-
Now Playing: Seals spotted floating on ice
-
Now Playing: Elephant seals take over a northern California beach
-
Now Playing: Google's $1 billion housing plan draws questions
-
Now Playing: Scientists say they've taught seals to mimic human tones
-
Now Playing: Indiana Jesuit school refuses order to fire teacher in same-sex marriage
-
Now Playing: Retired NYPD officer pulls gun on bat-wielding man on New York subway
-
Now Playing: Oil refinery explosions in Philadelphia
-
Now Playing: Largest cocaine bust in centuries uncovered in Philadelphia
-
Now Playing: Rideshare safety law signed to honor slain student
-
Now Playing: California teen is attacked by a sea lion
-
Now Playing: Key witness claims he killed wounded prisoner
-
Now Playing: Texas officer killed in the line of duty
-
Now Playing: NY poised to decriminalize small amounts of pot
-
Now Playing: These moms supplement their incomes by delivering food
-
Now Playing: How to stay safe from flying beach umbrellas this summer
-
Now Playing: Watch a Lego version of FIFA Women's World Cup
-
Now Playing: 13-year-old bitten by sea lion at California beach
-
Now Playing: Witness claims he was killer at Navy SEAL trial
-
Now Playing: Teen describes being attacked by sea lion
-
Now Playing: Refinery explosion rocks Philadelphia