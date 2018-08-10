Transcript for Search continues for New Jersey hiker missing in Colorado

Ryan Alberta thirty year old from New Jersey was last seen Thursday morning at Denver. Corner Rocky Mountain National Park Rangers helper was attempting to longs peak on Thursday on Friday Rangers were contacted by the Denver Police Department about Albert missing. Later that afternoon they found his rental car at the longs peak trail head. Investigators say Alpert was last seen on Thursday morning wearing dark clothes and a backpack Rangers are doing all they can to try and find Alpert the search started Saturday. Twenty Rangers are currently on the mountains searching for Al however the weather is making things difficult ice fog snow showers thunderstorms and twenty to thirty degree temperatures. There are already dealing with some snow. The possibility of three more inches to come Sunday night's Rangers say these are one of the most tough conditions for climbing with snow and ice covering the rocks. According to the national park will continue to search as long as they canned. Top top of ever sent.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.