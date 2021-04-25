Transcript for Search continues for suspect in vicious attack of Asian man in NYC

With the vicious attack off hot I'm video and we have to warn you this morning that the video is very hard to watch according to the victim's family. He is still in a coma here at Harlem Hospital. He is a 61 year old Chinese immigrant that came to the United States about two years ago. It was Friday night that he was collecting cans when he was attacked from behind. Thrown to the ground and repeatedly stumped on while he lay helpless on the sidewalk. A bus driver saw him and called police to happen at the corner of third avenue and a 125 street in east Harlem about eight when he Friday. Police are now looking for a good man in this video wearing all black with white sneakers and a colorful baseball cap. We did speak with the victim's family yesterday who identified him as gals can mop they say he came here two years ago and lost his job during the pandemic. Collecting cans and bottles with how he helped bring money home to pay bills. His family says he has extensive head injuries this morning they are in shock and now fearful for their own safety. Com. Very quiet. Time. It hardware and. There's a Lazio tweeting this this morning this is outrageous to make no mistake we will find the perfect trader and they will be prosecuted. To the fullest extent of the law police are now looking for the suspect in that video anyone with information. I got to call crime stoppers this morning.

