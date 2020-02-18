Transcript for Search intensifies for missing hikers in Northern California

Search and rescue crews spent the day searching your point Korea's national seashore for these 277. Year old Carol for pars ski. In 72 year old Ian Irwin they've been missing since Friday considering that the last time that they were spoken to or had contact with and we was on Friday. I think it definitely increases the urgency of our search sergeant Brenton Schneider with the ring county sheriff's office says the couple were vacationing up this European be in Inverness. The owner called the police when the couple didn't check out on Saturday Sargent Snyder's says the couple may have gone out leaving behind their cellphones. Wallets and car considering the amount of personal effects that were left behind I think that's baffling a sign that. Date they intended on coming back the residence search crews stepped up efforts on Monday since fog limited their search on Sunday. 136. Search and rescue volunteers tracked the dense vegetation along the vast hills. Assisted by drones. You can get tired you know and then and then ticket. Ticket you've you've got a little boys should be able to. To did little to twelve point. Aren't any non give hiked these feels alive they were surprised to hear about the missing couple. They see the areas popular with hikers so even if someone gets lost hikers were usually put into people can now. We are equal to turn would go over to front a week sometimes more than. Fifteen or twenty minds and flipped right now we find someone. Sargent Snyder says the couple are avid hikers an open area well. He remains optimistic they'll be found that we still believe that there is a strong likelihood that they could be alive and that's what we have some new ground searchers are looking for.

