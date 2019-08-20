Transcript for Search mission for missing firefighters continues

I do you know that I'm looking for Q relatively young healthy. Trained firefighters one of whom to navy veteran that obviously gives us hope. You know that that. That if you know given something bad happening it would give them a chance of survival. You know we have to counter that against you know would anyone how long if they've been in the water and what are we finding. And the reality is we're still limited to one school back at the moment. And we remain we remain optimistic. But guardedly so. You know what law will be like if set for today. Where were a 100% in and we're continuing to look for customers don't.

