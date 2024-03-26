Search and rescue operations continue after Baltimore bridge collapse

Sonar activity has indicated multiple vehicles underwater after a cargo ship crashed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge, causing it to collapse into the Patapsco River.

March 26, 2024

