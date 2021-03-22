Search underway for Georgia college freshman reported missing by family

More
A search is underway for Tyson Williams, a freshman at Albany State University in Georgia who was reported missing by his family.
0:36 | 03/22/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Search underway for Georgia college freshman reported missing by family
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:36","description":"A search is underway for Tyson Williams, a freshman at Albany State University in Georgia who was reported missing by his family.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"76609644","title":"Search underway for Georgia college freshman reported missing by family","url":"/US/video/search-underway-georgia-college-freshman-reported-missing-family-76609644"}