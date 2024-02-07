Search underway for missing military helicopter with 5 Marines on board

The U.S. military is searching for a "super stallion" helicopter it said was "reported overdue" to a Marine Corps air station near San Diego overnight while it was en route from Nevada to California.

February 7, 2024

