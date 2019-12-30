Transcript for Seattle students ordered to get vaccinated

We'll get vaccinated or stay home that's the message from the Seattle public schools to its students kids who were not up to date on their shots won't be allowed to return from the winter break. It's a new state law and those who come to school anyway will be kept in a separate room until their parents comfort pick them up. The district is offering free vaccination clinics today and Friday. Now turning warning about the include the Elvis is now widespread in nearly every state according to the CDC at least four point six million people. Have gotten the flu since September. Most patients are being effective with a strained typically seen later in the season which tends to affect children and young adults. The CDC also says the flu has already cost more than 2000 deaths this season possibly including a nine year old girl from Kansas. Her family says the previously healthy girl died from flu complications. If you haven't gotten a flu shot just yet medical experts say it's not too late.

