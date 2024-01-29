Secretary of State Blinken delivers remarks after drone attack

Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke after three U.S. service members were killed in Jordan by an Iranian-backed militia drone attack.

January 29, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live