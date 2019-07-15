Transcript for Security guard pleads not guilty after pulling gun on deputy

As Lucas K sheriff's deputy yelling gas and enters the IRS office he's in full uniform with his badge and his firearm visible. He's all in duty may 31 but says he stopped at the office or phone number to ask about a letter he got from the IRS. Deputy guest and says the guard told him he needed to put his gun in his car gas and said he couldn't do that. The conversation ends with a gun pointed at the deputies back gas and vividly remembers that moment. Basically prepare myself to be shot at that moment. Bracing for a shot. In my back. The whole thing caught on security camera as the guard follows deputy guest into the elevator with the gun out and it appears his finger very close to the trigger. The guard then try to take gashton into custody once again with the gun drawn. There's really no. Way to a you know I you're gonna act when there's a gun pointed at you. And when you think your illusion life. Guess the works as a defensive tactics instructor he says he felt the best way to. Eventually Toledo police arrived after getting a 911 call. He's got a gonna need all we have. But the caller from inside the IRS office never tells lineman won the may have the gun is a uniformed deputy sheriff. Yes and biggest concerns is sensitive and pull it with other people inside the office. From when his shot which I felt like I want it's not fair. They think in mannered. To do their business guest and his wife now file civil lawsuit against security guards at ackland. And the security company seeking compensation. After gassed and allegedly suffered emotional and psychological distress and lost wages. He's currently on medical leave the Lucas county sheriff's department. He has a message for that security guard. I would say clearly. Your training. Is lacking and the fact that you went from zero. To a hundred. Lethal force. It's unacceptable.

