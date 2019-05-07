Transcript for Seizure of illegal reptiles in NY

Oh hundreds of deadly and endangered animals have been season was being called the largest bust of illegal reptiles in New York City history the department and Marmol conservation. Says it found at 292. Band animals and a house and Allegheny moon which is near buffalo the collection included venomous king cobras. In you law monsters. Plus some rare turtles. The homeowner is accused of running a business and selling reptiles he faces up to 33 years in prison.

