Now Playing: Gillibrand 2020

Now Playing: Gillibrand highlights family, children issues in Iowa

Now Playing: Trump feuds with Sen. Gillibrand on Twitter

Now Playing: Women's March 2019: Young artist shares posters

Now Playing: Women's March rally kicks off

Now Playing: Women's March 2019: Family marches in Washington, D.C.

Now Playing: Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand speaks in Iowa at Women's March

Now Playing: Ocasio-Cortez speaks at NY Women's March

Now Playing: Toddler emerges from truck with her hands up as she walks towards police

Now Playing: Jason Van Dyke sentenced to 81 months in prison for the murder of Laquan McDonald

Now Playing: Trump promises major announcement as government shutdown enters Day 29

Now Playing: Democrats pledge to get to the bottom of Buzzfeed report

Now Playing: Winter storm threatens travel over long holiday weekend

Now Playing: Midwest slammed with winter snow and ice

Now Playing: Jim Bakker returns to TV after getting out of prison: Part 11

Now Playing: Former televangelist Tammy Faye dies after cancer battle: Part 10

Now Playing: Tammy Faye divorces Jim Bakker and hosts new talk show: Part 9

Now Playing: Televangelist Jim Bakker goes on trial, charged with fraud and conspiracy: Part 8

Now Playing: Televangelist finds himself at center of federal investigation over PTL: Part 7