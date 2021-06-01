Transcript for Sen. McConnell rejects GOP challenge to confirming Electoral College vote

On the senate floor right now be senate majority leader current senate majority leader Mitch McConnell is not speak Nelson Corliss listen. Of the club managed about time. Finish senator seeking recognition. Whether Russian Adams and sounds of the sooners who committed them searchlight engine with a record. Is there objection. Without objection so ordered. Mr. Majority leader. We're debating of stuff. That has never been taken. In American history. Whether congress should overrule the voters. And overturn. A presidential. Election. Up served 36 years in the senate. This'll be used the most important vote. I'm Erica. President trump claims. The election was felt. The assertions range from specific. Local allegations. The constitutional arguments. The sweeping. Conspiracy there. I'll support of the president right. To use the legal system. Doesn't. Lawsuits. Perceived hearings in courtrooms all across our country. But all worn over. The courts rejected these clients. Including all star judges. From the president himself was dominant. Every election. We know features sawmill yellow neck. And irregularity and of course that's unacceptable. I'll support strong state led voting reforms. Last year's bizarre. Pandemic procedures. Must not become. The new norm. But my colleagues nothing before us rouge. Illegality. Anywhere near it. The massive scale. The mouse in scale. That would have been killed in car. A luck. Nor Tim public doubt alone. Justified a radical break. When the doubt itself. Was incited without any evidence. The constitution. Gives us here in congress a limited role. We cannot simply declare ourselves and national. Board of elections on steroids. Voters. The court. And the states. They'll all spoke. We've all spoke. If we overrule them. That would damage our republic. Forever. This election actually was not unusually close. Just in recent history 1970s sex. 2000. And tornado for all closer. The ministry. Electoral card the college margin. Is almost identical. To what it was. And 26 thing. This election were overturned. By mere allegations from the losing side. Our democracy would enter it does borrow. We'd never see the whole nation X up. An election again. Every four years would be a scramble for power. At any cost. Electoral College. Which most I was honest out of been defending for years. What city stood vote. Leaving many of our states. With no real say at all and chairs and a proud. If folks. Would go even beyond the elections themselves. Self government my colleagues requires. As shared commitment. But the truth. And a shared respect. From the ground rules. Of our system. We cannot. Keep drifting apart. And to two separate tribes. With a separate set of facts. And separate reality. With nothing in common except our hostility towards each other and mistrust for the few national institutions. That we all still share. Every time. Every job. In the last thirty years that Democrats are Walsh the presidential race. They've tried a challenge. Just like this. After 2000. After 204. After twenty ships thing. After tornado for a senator joined and forced the same debate. And believe it or not Democrats like Harry Reid Dick Durbin and Hillary Clinton praise. Prism and applauded this thought. Republicans condemned those boys whose efforts back then. That we just spent four years condemning Democrats I've fought talks on the validity of president trumped all collection. So look I can do you know double standard. The media that has outraged today. Spent four years aiding and abetting democrats' attacks. On our institutions. After they lost. But we must not. Imitate. And escalated. What Rory repeatedly. Our duty is to govern for the public good. The United States senate are calling. Been an analysts by our all of partisan. Vengeance. Congresswoman you're all rod the voters overrule him. The voters the stage. And the courts. For the first time ever. Or honor the people's decision. When is a guarantee Democrats delegitimize and efforts after 26 been to come up Carmen but. New retain for both sides. Or declare that our nation deserves a lot better than. Waleed our nation down a poisonous path. Where only the winners of election actually accept the result. Or shall we can still Muster the patriotic courage that our forebears. Showed. Not only in victory but in defeat. Framers bill the senate to stop short term fashioned from boiling over. And melting. The foundations of our republic. Shaw belated. Protecting our constitutional order. Requires respecting the limits of our own power. It would be unfair and wrong tradition for us to disenfranchise American voters and overrule a court's. And the states. All this extraordinarily. Thin on. Patience. And I'll amount pretend such a vote would be a harmless protest gesture. While relying on others. To do the right thing. I will vote to respect the people's decision and defend our system of government. As we know it. If leaders senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell. Right there giving the speech of his life. After Tampa forecast what he calls the most important vote you'll ever make for four years she stood by president Trump's side. You're united by a common agenda Supreme Court justices tax cuts. Republican policies. He stood by silently as the president but. Had abuses of power inflammatory action. But he spoke out today. On behalf of the American democracy taking on president trumps arguments about the election won by one saying nothing comes close to rising. The widespread fraud that could tip the selection claimed the mere allegations. Saying percent of would accept this they would be sending America into a death spiral.

