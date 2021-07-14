Transcript for Senate Democrats strike deal to pass budget plan without Republican support

President Biden's big push for his so called human infrastructure plan he was on the hill today meeting with key senators trying to gain support for the democrats' massive 3.5 trillion dollar budget proposal. But he also wants to keep the bipartisan infrastructure deal in tax. Democrats are hoping to use vice president Kumble Harris as a tiebreaker to pass this budget spending agreement. But it won't be easy safe the blue bay has the details. I. The Senate Budget Committee announcing late Tuesday they've reached an agreement on a mask that 3.5 trillion dollar plan. To among other things address climate change expand Medicare and help struggling families for the next decade. Every major program that president Biden has asked for is funded in a robust way. The Democrats acknowledging durst still a long road ahead. The plan is to pat the multi trillion dollar spending agreement in the senate you've budgetary tool called reconciliation that requires only fifty votes it is transformational. And frankly it is exciting but it's unclear whether the plan has the full backing of moderate and progressive Democrats. The 3.5 trillion dollar agreement is far less than the six trillion dollar proposal senator Burton Sanders had put on the table. They're all fifty Democrats. In the caucuses. But I suspect there are fifty different points of view the Democrats say the spending agreement is fully paid for it though no details have been made available. President Biden pushing for taxing wealthy Americans. Making more than 400000. Dollars a year in corporations. To flood his spending primary senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell promising a showdown. Liberal policies are overspending. Over borrow. And hurting our economy. The reconciliation plan would accompany the much leaner bipartisan bill which includes traditional infrastructure like roads and bridges. Democrats are trying to pass good through congress has twin built. A delicate balance that could risk losing vital GOP support. That bipartisan bill could be introduced this Friday I didn't know who. I'm president is also trying to give some buying from local officials he's meeting today. With a bipartisan group of governors and mayors to tiny detail the importance of his plan. Diane clear think the blue bay and Washington forest thank you face. Looks pretty ABC news deputy political director Avery harper for more on this. And other Washington news of the day because there is a lot going on a Washington today Avery thanks for being here. This budget mean for Biden's agenda and can they pass it without any Republican support. All the spending plan it would be passing by half a budget reconciliation which means that Democrats could essentially go it alone without Republican support. All they need to do is make sure that they have all the Democrats on board now. It remains to be seen some of the more moderate Democrats folks like Joseph Manchin will be on board with this but. It or to pass it means that there are lots of money Vick gets to go to what. It's a good president has called human infrastructure a lot of Latin progressive legislative priorities. Finding initiatives like climate change pre K investing in education a family leave it all sorts of things would be included in this plan. And senate Democrats are also proposing this and to federal prohibition of marijuana but he is a measure passes. Where one would still be illegal on the state level in over half the country so what realistic impact. Could this happen is there enough political will to make it happen. Well let's and it's really about restorative justice. TV tax revenue that would be garnered from. By the sale of marijuana should this be passed would be reinvested in communities that were deeply impacted barred the war on drugs. And so that is an impact that a we'll have ends it also it's fun Jay-Z V nonviolent offense four. It big sponge is the nonviolent offenders. There are crimes and so it also allows them to petition the court four re sentencing. Now the bill also expunge some federal nonviolent marijuana crimes it's reinvesting federal tax revenue into minority communities affected by the war on drugs. What does this mean for people serving time for those crimes Brighton now would they be released no matter where that time is being served. Right well that is definitely something that they're going to have to petition quirk for like I said before. If they are in jail or in federal prison right now for. A nonviolent. I marijuana offenses will be able to petition support for re sentencing and indeed the. A new suit get those folks out of prison. They were yesterday president Biden addressed the nation to condemn Republican election bill sweeping the country. Saying they are all fueled by false claims of the 20/20 election was stolen despite no evidence to support that listen. Significant test. Of our democracy since the civil war. They want to make it so hard and give me. That there hope people. Don't voter law that 20/20 election was the most scrutinized election. Ever in American history. The big lie is just that paid big NY. New. Democratic lawmakers that left Texas in an effort to block an election bill there are meeting with key senators like Joseph mansion hoping to persuade him to and the filibuster. So they can get federal voting rights legislation passed without any Republican support at mint just so far has been. Adamantly opposed to that president Biden didn't even mention it in his speech so is it realistic path for these federal bills right now. Well I do want to go back to two Biden's speech yesterday we saw him call. The lies about the election and the a trend for and restrictive voting legislation equals long call it unpatriotic. Un American. Autocratic. And so. Even though he didn't mention the filibustered Biden doesn't have a say in whether the filibuster gets eliminated. Now he is a along top senator and in someone who's been wary of eliminating debt parliamentary procedure. But the fact is he doesn't really get a say in that it really requires all Democrats to be in lock step on it and you mention that senator Joseph mansion there's also senator Christensen on my who has been. Polls vehemently opposed to. Eliminating the filibuster so. For right now that federal election reform. Bills legislation bills bills that we see that have been stalled in the senate. He's really. Really uphill battle for them to be passed because they need support of of Republicans and it's been blocked. So far are Republican opposition. Giant ABC news deputy political director Avery harper Avery thank you.

