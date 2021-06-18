Senate majority whip: 'A lot of harmful side effects' from Facebook's algorithms

ABC News' Linsey Davis speaks with Senate Minority Whip John Thune about Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen's testimony and Congress' standoff over the debt limit.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live