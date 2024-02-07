Senate Republicans block bipartisan border deal

The Republican blockade shut down a bill that would have provided not only a major win for President Biden, but foreign aid to Taiwan, Border Patrol, Israel and Ukraine.

February 7, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live