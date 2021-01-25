Transcript for Does Senate trial serve America’s best interest?

The article of impeachment charging you-know-who with inciting an insurrection is being delivered to the senate today, and the GOP is split about all of this. Shockingly. Is this a bad time for this to be happening, and should the country move on? Others say there can be no unity without accountability. This could even splinter -- further splinter the GOP, maybe even, you know, starting a new party, you know, now what should Republicans really be talking about, that could possibly be more important than this? How can we move on from this, sunny? You know, I have been saying this from the very beginning that you really can't have unity without truth and accountability. I mean, if you look at any truth and reconciliation commission all around the world, you have a commission. You'll get the truth out. You'll study the facts and then you have accountability and then unity, and so I certainly think it's the appropriate thing to have this trial, and hopefully a conviction because I think there's no question that, you know, former president trump needs to be held accountable for the insurrection at our capitol, but I do think this is an important issue for Republicans to decide. Is it going to be just the Republican party, or will you hear about this third party, the Maga party or the patriot party? My understanding is that former president trump is looking to start this -- this patriot party, and a recent -- a recent "Washington post"/abc news poll found that six in ten Republicans found that Republicans should follow trump's leadership, rather than chart a new path. If that is true, six in ten Republicans, then there is no other choice than to form a new party, and then, you know, perhaps the true Republican conservative -- conservatives will remain in the Republican party. Yeah. Do you think this could have a ripple effect that could impact Democrats as well, Meghan? Yeah, and I really echo what sunny just said in the sense that we need to know where Republicans in the party stand one way or the other. I think trying to vacillate between taking both sides on impeachment and where you go on moving forward with trump or not will be important. There's a quote in axios on talking about how Kevin Mccarthy is getting blank for breakfast, lunch and dinner because he's both sidesing it right now. The people calling for impeachment, like the Liz cheneys of the world, are taking a hard stand and it's in the media and they're getting a lot of accolades, and you have mark Levin and the constituents in his district saying, this suspect what we want, and they should be primaried. There's a deep divide and a deep fracture, and president trump right now is still holding over the Republican party's heads that he will take this party and he will break it up and he will take his followers with him, and how the GOP goes forward is -- remains to be seen. In regards to Democrats, what's interesting to me is just, I had sort of assumed after president Biden won that the feeling of unity and coming together would be something that would be happening, that Democrats would be wanting Republicans to come together with them to go forward, and instead we're hearing a lot of language from people like Katie couric that Republicans like me need to be, quote, deprogrammed, that we're brainwashed, that there are people who are irredeemable people, and we don't need to have anything to do with them, and I think it's horribly dangerous for the country and there is a vacuum to pick up the four people -- four in ten Republicans who feel very disenfranchised, and if president Biden and Democrats want to have a big party and include some of these people, great, and if we're all just deplorable and need to be reprogrammed as Katie couric said, then honestly they can go to hell because I don't need to be deprogrammed. I just have a different perspective on how the government should be run. Okay. How can the GOP go forward in the state it's in right now, Sara? I find it hard to imagine it going forward really at all right now while they are allowing the fringe to define the party and kind of leading the conversation. I'm not saying that all 74 million people that voted for trump support the fringe, but when the narrative of the party becomes qanon, endorsing qanon candidates, election fraud, storming the capitol without consequence, denying the virus, you know, where do you go from here, and I think the death of this old conservative party is going to hurt people on both sides of the aisle, mainly because it's going to erode policy debate. You know, there was a time we could have reasonable disagreements about how to handle immigration, how to handle a woman's right to choose, big government versus small government. Those are conversations you can come to the table with, but you cannot have a conversation with someone that endorses qanon, like, the conversation is dead at that point, and the old guard, the Mitch mcconnells and Liz cheneys that are speaking up are literally getting flak and getting push out and these voices aren't loud enough, and there aren't enough of them right now. I'm fearful this third party will take the numbers of the old party because I once believed there were more old conservatives being shielded and having to vote for trump. These new statistics and polls are showing that more people support trump in the GOP than I ever could have imagined. So I think there will be a third party, and they might take a bigger seat at the table following trumpism. Well, we're going to talk

