Transcript for Senate could vote and confirm Janet Yellen as treasury secretary today

And the opening bell is about to ring on Wall Street after hitting records earlier in the week stock futures fell this morning as investors await the details. A president Biden's coded stimulus plan and more on well congress go along with it. ABC news business correspondent you to Bolton is here with more I didn't Jenny Ellen could be sworn in as Treasury Secretary as soon as today. What's first on her agenda. Well she and sir day in prince. Oh via QNA about a 115. Pages in the last few days from lawmakers Diana and choose stand out points especially for investors. Why is she is considering that. Opening the door at least it's you raising taxes on wealthy American families so families that make 400000 dollars or more this is something that president Biden had spoken about on the campaign trail. Says she is essentially saying in writing that she is open to that idea. The other key thing here for investors and this is something that she's gotten cushion track from the Republican Party on. Is considering raising the corporate tax rate from the current level at 21% to 228%. Of course you remember back in 2017. At president then president trump. Sign in this huge tax overhaul where the corporate taxes were at 35% he brought them down to 21%. Like Jackie Allen has said again in writing listen this money can be used for other purposes it can be used to put into infrastructure and it can be used. To put towards growing other American businesses so she's defending her point on that suntan. We just saw the opening bell there on Wall Street and due to this afternoon we're gonna hear more from president Biden on his economic efforts he set to sign. So new executive orders designed to help the hungry in the US for example also increasing writes for federal workers. How important are those in how do you expect investors to react. Well those are hugely important when we think about hunger we are fleecing a hunger crisis that we have not faced in decades is still one of the executive orders that president Biden is expected to sign really expands it through the USDA. The food stamps some people are the algorithm is known as it snapped right this kind of program where people need more support they can get it. There's also another program that he wants more support for. And that's as we talk about so many schools being closed there are a lot of kids you don't get as many meals as they would normally get if they were going to school physically. So he has asked the USDA to increase by about 15%. Basically subsidies especially for school age two children. Who are missing meals if they are not physically in school he mentioned the workers ranks he is asking for a review of any federal worker that is making less than fifteen dollars an hour. Just wondering why and they obviously wanting an explanation on that. And the other part of that is Sheen reversed something that president trump had put into place and the executive order. Which was really do looting and the power of collective workers' rights again federal workers' rights. And many criticize them move and is making people feel potentially insecure in their position so those are few of the points that president Biden is expected to address this afternoon Diane all right did you Bolton thank you.

