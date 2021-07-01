Senate votes down objections to certifying Arizona electors

More
The Senate voted down the objection, 93-6.
12:54 | 01/07/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Senate votes down objections to certifying Arizona electors

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"12:54","description":"The Senate voted down the objection, 93-6.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"75103219","title":"Senate votes down objections to certifying Arizona electors","url":"/US/video/senate-votes-objections-certifying-arizona-electors-75103219"}