Transcript for Send mail to Loveland, Colorado, for a one-of-a-kind Valentine's Day stamp

Yeah Russell hate authority in Loveland Colorado and distance is no match her love at least not this week not here love led this is the Loveland. Valentines re mailing program and this is Mindy with the chamber she's the president. Mindy tell us about this program. Well first of all welcome to the sleet art city we were appreciated everywhere in our 73 year for the re mailing program as you can see we have. Over fifty volunteers. There's over a 120000. Pieces of mail that can that this program to be hand stamped with a catch today. And a cancellation stamp from the post office to go off to its love the line. And we covered fifty different states and 110 different countries Davis and three years and it's all in the name of love fried absolutely there this week our city we're known for nothing but love here it's that special program in fact these volunteers stay with you for years. Yes some of which have been on the program for over 28 years I believe is the longest in the rain today that we have over fifty volunteers that have been here. In that room is that capacity as you can see we've got over eighty on the waiting list and they have to move offers them by be able to move in to the program so and it started today. Yes today and we'll go through February the fourteenth they sit right here in newsroom in hand stamp that for about six hours today. Mindy McClellan we appreciate your time thank you very much yet that. Road to love leads through Loveland Colorado you have until the end of this week. To get those cards and love letters in the mail I'm wrestle hate norm for ABC news lock.

