Transcript for 3 senior living center residents with coronavirus die in Ft. Lauderdale

We are being told that they are short staff here that a vice president of this facility was actually. Delivering meals to residents who are confined to their rooms the CDC. The department of health of actually pull people out of here. 24/7. But they are here on a daily basis and they are definitely. Monitoring the situation. 72 year old mark Hahn is confined to his small room inside atrial willow would. His meals his medication are delivered. How are you doing in there. What are you concerned there are you okay. Are they giving you any information. Raymond Han checks on his father threw a first floor window. Any of three day. Very very nervous. I fly called everyday I talk every day's news going on. Find out what's going on not talked his caregiver life guardian you think good health he's in good spirits. Didn't defeat him dead. Atrial will Oakwood his been the epicenter thirteen positive cases. Three residents dead. I have eight I eighty every night wondering if I got it. And it flattened army with its eight heard pop. Trinity Ward's father maxis also confined to his room inside willow would he's 95. Has one long. But no symptoms. Well I. It. Or the governor claims things here were done wrong that six staff and construction workers were allowed to be in contact with residents own screened. A tree administrators say that is just not true. I don't know we're all my I don't think it's the curse John Allen cast that way big brown all that precaution. I went take him out but I don't know if he'd be exposed and lately but it is not everybody else. Trinity ward says that residents here should have an isolated a whole lot earlier like when nursing home residents in Washington State. Or first having issues at the end of February the good news out here today we have seen no one. Leave here by ambulance. In Fort Lauderdale Jeff points here local ten news.

