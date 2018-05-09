What is sepsis?

More
Sepsis is a byproduct of some particularly toxic germs or viruses entering the body or bloodstream, often through a wound.
0:34 | 09/05/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for What is sepsis?
It. Yeah. And.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":57631002,"title":"What is sepsis?","duration":"0:34","description":"Sepsis is a byproduct of some particularly toxic germs or viruses entering the body or bloodstream, often through a wound.","url":"/US/video/sepsis--57631002","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.