-
Now Playing: The search for answers 20 years after 9/11
-
Now Playing: The Breakdown: 9/11 first responders face health battles 20 years later
-
Now Playing: Biden calls for action on climate change amid Ida devastation
-
Now Playing: Gold Star widow: Don’t forget sacrifice of soldiers in Afghanistan
-
Now Playing: More people believed to have died from 9/11-related illnesses than in the attacks
-
Now Playing: What’s 1st on Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin’s to-do list?
-
Now Playing: Alleged chief mastermind of 9/11 attacks expected in court today
-
Now Playing: What you need to know about a possible 3rd vaccine or booster dose
-
Now Playing: Citizens to enforce Texas abortion law
-
Now Playing: 'The View' hosts react to US withdrawal from Afghanistan
-
Now Playing: Human Rights Campaign president fired for role in Cuomo scandal
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live: President Biden to survey Ida’s damage in New York, New Jersey
-
Now Playing: First responders struggle with long-term health effects 20 years after 9/11
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live: President Biden to survey Ida’s damage in New York, New Jersey
-
Now Playing: Kids who never knew their fathers, killed on 9/11, reflect on the past 20 years
-
Now Playing: Americans safely evacuate Afghanistan for 1st time since military withdrawal
-
Now Playing: Trial for alleged mastermind behind 9/11 attack resumes
-
Now Playing: 1st look at ‘The Women of 9/11’
-
Now Playing: 6-year-old dies on ride at Colorado amusement park