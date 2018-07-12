Transcript for Sergeant killed in Borderline shooting was fatally struck by friendly fire: Sheriff

As the investigation into the border I'm shooting continues we are getting a clearer picture of just how chaotic. And confusing the situation was when Sargent Nicholas and two chp officers. Arrived announcing. People were running through the parking lot jumping out of windows to escape. Many were visibly pleading. From injuries they received while skating tomorrow. Shots could be hurt his law enforcement officers briefly approached from business. When venture county sheriff's Sargent Ron hear us the chp officer. Entered the bar was suspect attacked almost immediately. Firing multiple rounds at both men. Sargent knew this was struck five times by gunfire from suspect. Both men quickly retreated. And fired their rifles at the suspect. Today I'm deeply saddened uniform view of Sargent Gil missiles also struck 61. Which we now know through forensic analysis of the FBI's crime laboratory. Was fired from chp officer. Tragically that bullet struck vital organs. Stable. This is a dynamic. Chaotic event that led to a very brief. But furious gun battle between a killer in the line. We believe this are tenuous was clearly not the intended target of the chp officer. Which further illustrates the extreme situation both men face.

