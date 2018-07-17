Transcript for 'Possible serial killer' wanted in connection to murder spree: Police

Police in Houston area have launched a manhunt for a suspected serial killer. They say Jose Gilberto Rodriguez is responsible for the murders of three people and the wounding of a fourth person at all since Friday. Two victims were killed at a mattress store Rodriguez is a registered sex offender who was released on parole last fall. A thirty say he cut off his ankle monitoring bracelet and may be driving a gray Nissan Cintron.

