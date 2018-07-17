'Possible serial killer' wanted in connection to murder spree: Police

Jose Gilberto Rodriguez, 46, is a suspect in at least three slayings in the last week, with police calling him a "possible serial killer" at a press conference Monday night.
0:25 | 07/17/18

Police in Houston area have launched a manhunt for a suspected serial killer. They say Jose Gilberto Rodriguez is responsible for the murders of three people and the wounding of a fourth person at all since Friday. Two victims were killed at a mattress store Rodriguez is a registered sex offender who was released on parole last fall. A thirty say he cut off his ankle monitoring bracelet and may be driving a gray Nissan Cintron.

