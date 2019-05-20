Transcript for Serial rapist arrested in 2nd cold case murder

Looking into obviously I mean we know that he was guilty this avenues. I'm for rape how we know that as it when he was eighteen he was guilty of rape and murder. We know that in the seventies. That he raped these and I that he well that is sexually. A salt these women that he and murdered these two women is in an arc on the peninsula. So the likely had what's let me have him stopping that pattern up until now. We don't know.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.