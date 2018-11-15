Transcript for Service to be held for officer slain in Thousand Oaks massacre

Today the California sergeant who gave the ultimate sacrifice when he confronted the Thousand Oaks a mass shooter will be laid to rest Sargent Ron. Helix was one of twelve people killed during last week's massacre. He list was the first emergency responder to arrive at the scene. Today police officers on the public are expected to line the streets in Westlake Village to pay their respects.

