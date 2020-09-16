ABC News senior meteorologist Rob Marciano in Pensacola where Sally has already caused a flash flood emergency.

The slow-moving Category 2 Hurricane has already brought at least 25 inches of rain.

Hurricane Sally grows into Category 2 storm overnight

Up to 30 inches of rain and 10 feet of storm surge are expected, but the big concern is the high tide that could coincide with landfall. ABC's Elwyn Lopez reports.