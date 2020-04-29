-
Now Playing: Flash flooding, mudslides and feet of snow for California, severe weather for Midwest
-
Now Playing: 1st dog to test positive for coronavirus in US
-
Now Playing: Stew Leonard's Supermarket CEO talks food shortage prevention
-
Now Playing: Trump calls on meatpacking plants to stay open amid outbreaks
-
Now Playing: 12-year-old coronavirus survivor shares stark warning
-
Now Playing: Vice President Pence defends not wearing a mask
-
Now Playing: Some school districts end the year early amid coronavirus
-
Now Playing: At least 1M infected with coronavirus in the US
-
Now Playing: Denver Zoo’s 'new normal'
-
Now Playing: New concerns about Zoom security
-
Now Playing: Pandemic-free America?
-
Now Playing: US cases of COVID-19 reach 1 million
-
Now Playing: Family with triplets celebrates win against COVID-19
-
Now Playing: Twisters, hail possible from Houston to Chicago
-
Now Playing: Family dog may be 1st US canine to get COVID-19
-
Now Playing: Joe Biden gets the official nod from Hillary Clinton
-
Now Playing: Airlines changing policies as traveler numbers rise
-
Now Playing: Chicago's Wrigley Field turned into food pantry
-
Now Playing: Blue Angels, Thunderbirds fly over NYC to salute COVID-19 front-line workers