Severe flooding, rain moves east as historic heat wave hits Southwest

Firefighters had to rescue two men stranded in floodwaters in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
0:32 | 04/29/20

Transcript for Severe flooding, rain moves east as historic heat wave hits Southwest
A severe thunderstorm brought hail and heavy rain to Tulsa Oklahoma firefighters had to rescue two men who left stranded in floodwaters. It'll look at this this storm's heavy clouds created this beautiful effect and that also sky last night. Looking at the radar you can see those storms moving into the Asian golf clothes and southeast the rain will move opt to the northeast. Looking at today's high temperatures fifties in new York and Boston seventies in Memphis and Dallas a 105. In Phoenix 82 Southern California.

