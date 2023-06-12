Severe storm threat for over 40 million Americans from Colorado to Georgia

Americans from Denver and Dallas to Columbus may experience damaging winds up to 70 mph and large hail more than 2 inches in diameter, according to meteorologists.

June 12, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live