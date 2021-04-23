Transcript for Severe storms to follow spring cold in South

Time now for look your Friday whether. A new storm system rolls out of Texas today and will move across the southeast through tomorrow severe thunderstorms. Good spawn tornadoes and bring hail and strong winds across the region. Meanwhile it's another winter like morning across the northeast wind chills feel like the twenties and thirties from New England. Down to the Carolinas but temperatures will rise into the sixties leader. Checking today's high sixties along US coast fifties from Denver to Chicago. Around eighty along the Gulf Coast.

