Transcript for Severe storms headed to Northeast, Plains

Time now for a look at your Wednesday morning whether. Severe storms are moving out of the midwest and into the interior northeast this morning. They could bring strong winds hail and possibly even tornadoes from New York's Hudson Valley to New England a different storm system is bringing more severe conditions into the plains. And there's more rain in store for just about all of Texas. Checking today's high temperatures 87 degrees and Dallas also very hot across the southeast and. Up the Atlantic coast around seventy degrees in the northwest 86 in Miami.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.