Transcript for Severe weather, damaging winds in Upper Midwest

Jessica mama for a look at your weather for this Monday. This Watters got put on a show in the sky were Marco Island and Florida touching down at least twice before it finally twisted away. Few thunderstorms are moving into the Great Lakes in central plains today expect sun and sizzling temperatures in the west Death Valley could hit 120 degrees. Hot steamy from Dallas to Miami stormy in the rest of the southeast but some heavy downpours and flash flooding for parts of the Carolinas sunny and cooler. And most of the northeast some moon monsoon storms in the southwest.

