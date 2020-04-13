Transcript for Severe weather on East Coast, tornadoes possible in South

Out to the weather and the deadly storms on the move must think outlook now your Monday forecast. Most of the East Coast we'll see severe weather today more tornadoes are possible in the south especially in the Carolinas and central Virginia. Downpours are possible later in the northeast with wind gusts up to 65 miles per hour expected. Checking today's high temperatures 66 degrees in New York's only be eight in Washington DC. Below freezing and Denver 67 in Southern California and a army nine B degrees and might aiming 66 in New York 59. And Boston.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.