Transcript for Severe weather expected in Plains as wildfires continue out West

Now for a look at your weather for this Wednesday morning. At least two small brush fires near Simi Valley, California kept fire crews busy for hours Tuesday the flames forced the closure of some lanes of a freeway. Through that area. Hot dry conditions continue across the west today there are red flag warnings fire warnings in several states checking today's temperatures 82 degrees and LA. The real high heat is. East of there it will be scorching across the southwest all the way to the Great Lakes cooler for the northeast.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.