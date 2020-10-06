Transcript for Severe weather forecast from Great Lakes to Northeast

Yes it is June but it look like a winter wonderland near Colorado Springs Tuesday some areas got four inches of snow. But it won't last temperatures there will be in the seventies today. Parts of the midwest will be seeing what's left of tropical storm crystal ball today strong winds Helen isolated tornadoes. Are the biggest threats. Checking today's high temperatures 83 a Chicago plenty of warmth along the Gulf Coast. 82 in New York. And the 70s dominate in the Pacific northwest.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.