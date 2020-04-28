Transcript for Severe weather outbreak expected South and Midwest

Time now for a look at your Tuesday morning whether. Showers and thunderstorms are expected across the midwest the Great Lakes and the plains today storms could be severe. From the Chicago area to Saint Louis and Wichita storms are also possible from Oklahoma City to Dallas to Shreveport. Checking today's high temperatures milder today and much of the northeast with temperatures in the sixties from DC all the way to New York record heat continues in the southwest. Las Vegas could approach a hundred degrees today. Sixties and seventies from Seattle. All the way to Denver as well.

